Rajasthan heatwave horror: Two sisters, 5 and 8, die after getting trapped inside locked car

Amid an intense heatwave in Rajasthan, a tragic incident was reported from Alwar, where two young sisters allegedly died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked car while playing near their home, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Tina and Laxmi, were aged eight and five years respectively.

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According to police officials, the incident took place in Khudanpuri village under the jurisdiction of the Vaishali Nagar police station area.

Sisters Allegedly Entered Parked Vehicle While Playing Police said the two children were playing near a car service centre in the village when they reportedly entered a parked vehicle.

Investigators believe the girls accidentally locked themselves inside the car after climbing into it. Unable to open the doors and escape, the children remained trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials said family members became worried after the sisters remained missing for an unusually long time and started searching for them with the help of local residents.

The girls were eventually found unconscious inside the parked car.

“The children were immediately taken out but had already died due to suffocation,” officials said.

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Probe Underway, Bodies Shifted To Mortuary Gurudutt Saini, Station House Officer of the area, said the bodies had been shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

He added that police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances under which the children got trapped inside the vehicle and how long they remained inside before being discovered.

CCTV Video Surfaces Online A CCTV clip linked to the incident has also surfaced online.

The footage purportedly shows the two sisters approaching the parked car, opening its door and climbing inside while playing.

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Local media reports claimed the children remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly 30 minutes before they were found.

Police, however, have not officially confirmed the exact duration for which the girls were inside the car.

Father Had Been Raising Daughters Alone According to police and family members, the children’s father, Ramesh, originally belongs to the Bedam area and had been living with his daughters in a rented house in Khudanpuri village.

Ramesh reportedly told police that his wife had died four years ago and he had been raising both daughters alone since then.

Relatives informed investigators that the two sisters were the only emotional support for their father.

The incident has triggered shock and grief in the local community, with residents gathering outside the family’s home after news of the deaths spread through the village.

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Cases involving children getting trapped inside parked vehicles have repeatedly raised concerns over safety awareness, especially during extreme summer temperatures when closed vehicles can quickly become dangerous.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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