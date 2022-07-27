Rajasthan: Heavy rains lead to floods, cars washed away in Jodhpur. WATCH here

Rajasthan: Heavy rains lead to floods, cars washed away in Jodhpur. WATCH here2 min read . 12:43 PM IST
A viral video shows a couple of cars in different locations being stuck on the streets of Jodhpur until gushing water moves them backwards
Rajasthan has been receiving incessant rains for several days now, leading to massive floods in several parts of the state.
Heavy showers are wreaking havoc, especially in Jodhpur, with several videos showing water gushing through the streets and vehicles floating under its impact.
One such video, which has now gone viral, also shows cars being washed away.
The video clip shared by news agency ANI shows a couple of cars in different locations moving backwards on the streets of Jodhpur due to gushing water. The circulating video is from the night of 25 July.
In the wake of torrential rains in Jodhpur, the district collector declared a holiday on Tuesday.
Many people have lost their lives due to heavy rainfall in the city.
Expressing his condolence, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has informed that the families of five people, including four children died due to heavy rains in the city.
"In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," tweeted Birla.
On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the western state is likely to receive intense rainfall over the next two days. As per the weather forecast department, southwest Rajasthan is under the influence of a low-pressure area that may lead to cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.
The IMD said a monsoon trough is likely to persist during the next two-three days and then shift northwards towards its normal position from 27 July, for the subsequent three to four days.
According to the IMD, Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours that ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm rainfall each.
For the coming days, the department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts including Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, etc. Heavy rainfall will persist in places like Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur.
Along with the western region, northern India will also begin receiving heavy rainfall in the coming days. With a low-pressure area being formed around South-West Rajasthan, the northern region and its neighbouring areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall.
With inputs from ANI
