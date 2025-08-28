Rajasthan High Court cancels 2021 police recruitment exam over paper leak; 'slap on face of govt', says Congress

In a major development, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday cancelled the 2021 sub-inspector (SI) recruitment process following allegations of widespread paper leaks and collusion.

Advertisement

The high court had reserved the verdict in the case on August 14 after hearing arguments from all parties concerned.

The judgment has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who have accused the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of misleading the youth and failing to act in a timely manner.

On August 13, 2024, several petitions demanding the cancellation of the SI recruitment were filed in the Rajasthan High Court.

During the hearings, the state government clarified that it did not intend to cancel the recruitment at that stage, a stance also supported by the selected candidates who opposed the move.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, hit out at the BJP-led state government, alleging that it failed to deliver on its promises.

Advertisement

"The government was unable to make a decision, made false promises to the youth, made big allegations against the Congress, kept talking about catching big crocodiles, but nothing came of it. You should ask this government why it makes false promises to the youth?..." Jully said.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara also criticised the state government, calling the court's decision "a slap on the face" of the administration.

"This is a slap on the face for the state government. For more than two years, this government, which has been divided, was unable to make any decisions... The Chief Minister of Rajasthan was not able to use his discretion because when he was made the Chief Minister, the condition was that he would not use his discretion and would only talk as per the directions from Delhi..." Dotasara stated.

Advertisement