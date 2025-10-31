Subscribe

Rajasthan High Court gets bomb threat via email; premises evacuated, search operation underway

Rajasthan High Court evacuated due to a bomb threat email. Police and bomb squad are conducting searches on the premises, as reported by PTI.

Mausam Jha
Updated31 Oct 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Rajasthan High Court evacuated due to a bomb threat email. Police and bomb squad are conducting searches on the premises, as reported by PTI.
Rajasthan High Court evacuated due to a bomb threat email. Police and bomb squad are conducting searches on the premises, as reported by PTI.

Rajasthan High Court premises evacuated after an email threatening of bomb blast was received on Friday. Police, bomb squad and other security agencies are carrying out a search operation inside the premises, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.

In the separate incident, five luxury tents were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the tents at a resort near the Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, PTI reported citing said on Friday.

No casualties were reported as tourists were attending a cultural programme about 50 metres away, they said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaRajasthan High Court gets bomb threat via email; premises evacuated, search operation underway
Read Next Story