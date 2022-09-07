Rajasthan home minister's premises raided by I-T dept over mid-day meal scam2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Income Tax department carried out raids at various premises of Rajasthan's home and higher education minister Rajendra Yadav
Income Tax department carried out raids at various premises of Rajasthan's home and higher education minister Rajendra Yadav
Listen to this article
Even as news of Income Tax raids at the at think tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in Delhi come around, it has also been reported that the Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at various premises of Rajasthan's home and higher education minister Rajendra Yadav.