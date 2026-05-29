Rajasthan horror: Ex Sarpanch, his second wife and 2 others killed, set ablaze in car on highway near Ajmer; 3 detained

A shocking incident came to light from Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Thursday, where a 45-year-old former village sarpanch and three members of his family were allegedly murdered and set ablaze inside a car, police said.

The incident occurred in Shrirampura village, around 60 km from Ajmer city, where a Mahindra Scorpio SUV was found burning on a highway, nearly 500 metres from the victims’ home, according to PTI.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ram Singh Choudhary, a former sarpanch, along with his mother Poosi Devi, his second wife Suryagyan Devi, and his niece Mahima Chaudhary.

Police said they have detained three members of the family in connection with the case, Ram Singh’s first wife Sunita, his daughter Sarita, and his 17-year-old son, as investigations continue.

Ram Singh was living in the same house with both his wives, and their cohabitation frequently led to disputes, police said.

Also Read | Kota underpass collapse kills two railway engineers; kin allege negligence

Three charred bodies were recovered from a burnt car on Thursday, while a fourth body was found in a nearby field, officials added.

What did the police say? Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said the case initially appeared to be an accidental fire, but preliminary investigations suggested it was a murder.

Advertisement

When police reached Ram Singh’s residence, his first wife reportedly said he had gone to a hospital with his mother, who was experiencing chest pain.

“Ram Singh had two wives, and there was a dispute in the family on this matter. Our investigation revealed that the first wife and her children had a scuffle with Ram Singh and his mother,” SP stated.

Police suspect that Ram Singh’s first wife and her children allegedly killed the four victims late Wednesday night, placed the bodies in an SUV, drove it to a highway, and set it on fire.

Another official said the accused, during questioning, claimed that Sunita was subjected to regular harassment and that Ram Singh frequently engaged in disputes with her.

Advertisement

"After the bodies were recovered, locals shared various inputs about the domestic violence and frequent quarrels that used to happen between Ram Singh and Sunita," the officer mentioned.

Also Read | 13 killed in massive fire at fireworks unit in Kerala; PM announces ex gratia

Police said that a quarrel broke out within the family late last night, during which Ram Singh was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. When his mother and other relatives tried to intervene, they were also assaulted.

"The accused put the bodies inside the vehicle and took it to the highway, nearly 500 metres away from the house and burnt it with diesel," the officer noted.

Property dispute leaves six dead in Karnataka village In other news, an alleged property dispute turned deadly in this district on Friday, leaving six people dead, including five members of the same family, police said. The incident took place in Govindapura village in Chadachana taluk between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, officials added.

Advertisement

Police confirmed that five of the victims were from one family and two were injured in the incident.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Rajasthan horror: Ex Sarpanch, his second wife and 2 others killed, set ablaze in car on highway near Ajmer; 3 detained