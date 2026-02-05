Rajasthan horror: Woman kills husband with lover's help, stages murder as hit-and-run; autopsy plays spoilsport

A hit-and-run investigation in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has now turned into a case of cold-blooded murder of a man by his newly wedded wife and her lover.

The victim, Ashish Kumar, had gone out on an evening walk with his wife on Friday, 29 January, without any idea that she was leading him to his death, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

He was later found dead on a deserted road in a village known as 01KLM.

Anjali, the wife, had told the police that her husband was rammed from behind by an overspeeding motorcycle, which had resulted in his death. She went on to claim that the rider robbed her of her jewellery before escaping. Anjali claimed that she was knocked unconscious by the assailant, as per an HT report.

However, what Anjali did not realise is that autopsy can reveal the cause of death with near certainly, and as soon as the report came in, her facade collapsed like a house of cards.

The report revealed that there were no injuries on Ashish's body that can be deemed to be consistent with those suffered due to a road accident. Instead, his body had multiple assault marks, including a wound in his head as well signs of smothering.

“There were clear indications of a brutal attack, not a vehicular collision,” HT quoted Sri Ganganagar superintendent of police Amrita Duhan as saying.

After police found inconsistencies with the autopsy report and Anjali's statements, they started questioning her again, and she finally confessed on Wednesday.

Anjali's story & how Ashish was murdered As per the police who interrogated Anjali, she had been in a relationship with a person called Sanjay for seven years. However, she was allegedly forced to marry Ashish in 2025 October.

16 days before Ashish's murder, Anjali and Sanjay began plotting the crime, the police said, adding that she had deliberately led Ashish to an isolated area.

Before she left home with Ashish on the pretext of an evening walk, Anjali had alerted Sanjay, who had two accomplices, namely, Rohit and Siddharth, waiting. The group had also done a recce of the location, the publication reported.

As soon as they reached the deserted area, Sanjay and his accomplices attacked Ashish with sticks and iron rods, and beat him till he collapsed. Once Ashish fell unconscious, he was smothered to death by Sanjay.

As per the autopsy, the cause of death was blunt force trauma as well as suffocation.

In order to make the crime look like a case of robbery, Anjali then proceeded to hand over her jewellery and mobile phone to her lover, Sanjay, post which the latter fled. Anjali then raised hue and cry and narrated her made-up story to the locals as well as her in-laws.