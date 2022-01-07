1 min read.Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 07:06 PM ISTLivemint
Organisers of events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities well in advance and take permissions
Events include weddings, rallies and processions
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government on Friday issued a set of new guidelines to check further spread of the virus.
As per the new order, organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These include weddings, rallies and processions.
According to the data of Medical and Health Department, out of 2,656 new coronavirus cases found in the state on Thursday, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.
