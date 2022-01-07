Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government on Friday issued a set of new guidelines to check further spread of the virus.

As per the new order, organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These include weddings, rallies and processions.

On failing to specify details, a fine of ₹10,000 will be levied, a health department notification said.

Those not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance will also be liable to pay a fine of ₹10,000 in such gatherings, the government stated.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had earlier specified that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in most public places.

Rajasthan recorded 2,656 new coronavirus on Thursday, including 1,438 cases in state capital Jaipur, according to official data.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9. Recently, his son Vaibhav Gehlot was also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

According to the data of Medical and Health Department, out of 2,656 new coronavirus cases found in the state on Thursday, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.

