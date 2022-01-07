This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Organisers of events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities well in advance and take permissions
Events include weddings, rallies and processions
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government on Friday issued a set of new guidelines to check further spread of the virus.
As per the new order, organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These include weddings, rallies and processions.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9. Recently, his son Vaibhav Gehlot was also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.
According to the data of Medical and Health Department, out of 2,656 new coronavirus cases found in the state on Thursday, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.
