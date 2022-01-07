Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs: Penalty against violaters Details here

Rajasthan imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs: Penalty against violaters Details here

Rajasthan recorded 2,656 new coronavirus on Thursday, including 1,438 cases in state capital Jaipu
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Organisers of events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities well in advance and take permissions
  • Events include weddings, rallies and processions

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government on Friday issued a set of new guidelines to check further spread of the virus. 

As per the new order, organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These include weddings, rallies and processions. 

On failing to specify details, a fine of 10,000 will be levied, a health department notification said. 

Those not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance will also be liable to pay a fine of 10,000 in such gatherings, the government stated.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had earlier specified that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in most public places.

Rajasthan recorded 2,656 new coronavirus on Thursday, including 1,438 cases in state capital Jaipur, according to official data.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9. Recently, his son Vaibhav Gehlot was also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

According to the data of Medical and Health Department, out of 2,656 new coronavirus cases found in the state on Thursday, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.

