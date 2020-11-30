Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Rajasthan imposes night curfew between Dec 1 and 31 in 13 districts. Check here
A policeman gives warning to a person for not wearing face mask while offering him a disposable mask, during a strict campaign against COVID-19, in Jaipur.

Rajasthan imposes night curfew between Dec 1 and 31 in 13 districts. Check here

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am
  • The curfew has been imposed in 13 districts of Rajasthan from December 1 to December 31

Jaipur: In view of the current Covid-19 situation, Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Jaipur: In view of the current Covid-19 situation, Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

The Rajasthan government said in an order, "All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm so that the staff and others reach back home by 8 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the officer authorised by the District Collector in this regard."

The Rajasthan government said in an order, "All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm so that the staff and others reach back home by 8 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the officer authorised by the District Collector in this regard."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

However, the state government order will not be applicable on - factories with production of continuous nature, factories having night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, offices related to essential emergency services, marriage related gathering, any workplace related to medical services, passengers coming or going to transport terminals.

Movement of trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods will also not be affected by the night curfew.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.