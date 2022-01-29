Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan issues new Covid guidelines. Schools to reopen from 1 Feb. Read here

Rajasthan issues new Covid guidelines. Schools to reopen from 1 Feb. Read here

Schools at all levels were shut down across Rajasthan in view of the Covid pandemic.
2 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

The state has decided to reopen school for physical classes from 1 February for classes 10-12. The directive further stated that the schools in the state will reopen for classes 6-9 from 10 February.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued new Covid guidelines as the state registered 8,125 fresh cases and 21 deaths on Friday.

The state has decided to reopen school for physical classes from 1 February for classes 10-12. The directive further stated that the schools in the state will reopen for classes 6-9 from 10 February. 

The directive also further mentioned that every students would have the option of doing online classes thereby hinting at a hybrid mode of education. 

According to the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, students will be allowed to come to the campus for studies only after the written consent of the parents/guardian.

Schools at all levels were shut down across Rajasthan in view of the Covid pandemic.

Markets, other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm, while Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished.

Night curfew will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day in the entire state, the revised guidelines stipulated.

The state also made it mandatory for employers and office heads to declare in their office, after January 31, the number of persons who have got both the doses of the vaccine.

It capped the maximum number of guests at 100 for all kinds of gatherings.

The new guidelines will be effective from January 31.

On Friday Jaipur reported 2,300, Jodhpur 707, Udaipur 657, Bharatpur 478, Kota 458 and Alwar 408 of the new cases, the data showed.

Rajasthan governor tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms of the disease.

The 80-year-old urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

"Today I got my covid test done. covid test has come positive. I am healthy and have no symptoms. I urge all the people who came in contact with me to isolate themselves and get their covid test done," he said in a tweet.

