Rajasthan issues new Covid guidelines. Schools to reopen from 1 Feb. Read here

It capped the maximum number of guests at 100 for all kinds of gatherings.
The new guidelines will be effective from January 31.
On Friday Jaipur reported 2,300, Jodhpur 707, Udaipur 657, Bharatpur 478, Kota 458 and Alwar 408 of the new cases, the data showed.
Rajasthan governor tests positive for coronavirus
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms of the disease.
The 80-year-old urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.
"Today I got my covid test done. covid test has come positive. I am healthy and have no symptoms. I urge all the people who came in contact with me to isolate themselves and get their covid test done," he said in a tweet.
