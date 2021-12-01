Rajasthan: Jaipur airport ramps up testing facilities amid Omicron threat

Setting up of additional Covid-19 testing facilities and larger waiting areas are among the measures adopted by Rajasthan's Jaipur International Airport to implement the government's guidelines for international arrivals, reported news agency PTI , quoting officials, on Wednesday.

“Elaborate arrangements, including additional testing and resting facilities, for safety and convenience of passengers, have been made at the airport," an airport official said.

"Larger waiting and seating areas with necessary amenities, additional counters and booths for registration and sampling, more ground staff for faster passenger processing are among the measures put in place to handle international arrival," he added.

As per the government guidelines, passengers travelling from 'at-risk' countries will be required to undergo Covid-19 testing on arrival and wait for results before they can continue on their onward journey or leave the airport for home.

People arriving from all other countries will be allowed to leave the airport and they will be required to self-monitor their health over the next 14 days, the official added.

As a precautionary measure, two per cent of passengers on each flight will be required to undergo testing at the airport on arrival.

Children under five are exempted from both pre-arrival and post-arrival testing unless found symptomatic for Covid-19.

In addition to this, the state government had on Tuesday directed district collectors to run special campaigns to administer the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to those who have skipped it.

Further, state health minister Parsadi Lal Meena more than 475 oxygen plants have been set up to overcome any shortage of life-saving gas in view of the emergency of Omicron.

“The target of the state government is to produce 1000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. Along with this, more than 40,000 oxygen concentrators have been arranged. The state government is ready and alert to face any situation," he said.

The state health department has also been asked to stay on high alert.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.