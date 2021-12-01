Rajasthan: Jaipur airport ramps up testing facilities amid Omicron threat

People arriving from all other countries will be allowed to leave the airport and they will be required to self-monitor their health over the next 14 days

2 min read . 10:17 PM IST

As per the government guidelines, passengers travelling from 'at-risk' countries will be required to undergo Covid-19 testing on arrival and wait for results before they can continue on their onward journey or leave the airport for home