Rajasthan Lift Collapse: All 14 Hindustan Copper officials trapped in collapsed lift at Kolihan copper mine rescued
Rajasthan Lift Collapse: The elevator, carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata and mine officials, plummeted over 1,800 feet inside the mine after the rope supporting it snapped.
Rajasthan Lift Collapse: Rescuers on Wednesday freed all 14 officials and members of a vigilance team from Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL) Kolihan mine. They had been trapped since Tuesday night after a lift collapsed in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district.