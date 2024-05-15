Rajasthan Lift Collapse: The elevator, carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata and mine officials, plummeted over 1,800 feet inside the mine after the rope supporting it snapped.

Rajasthan Lift Collapse: Rescuers on Wednesday freed all 14 officials and members of a vigilance team from Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL) Kolihan mine. They had been trapped since Tuesday night after a lift collapsed in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district.

Dr Pravin Sharma of Jhunjhunu Government Hospital said, “All the people trapped in the mine have been rescued safely. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur."

Officials said the incident occurred when a vertical shaft used to transport the personnel collapsed, police said.

Shishram, a nursing staff member at Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, told ANI, “Some people have suffered fractures in hands and some in legs. Everyone is safe. Three people are seriously injured, the rest are safe. The rescue operation was done with the help of a ladder."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X, “Information was received about the accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected."

Earlier, BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar told ANI, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign, but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team has been deployed and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

The trapped individuals were Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma. Vikas Pareek, a journalist who had joined the vigilance team as a photographer, was also among the 14 people trapped.

