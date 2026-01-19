Rajasthan tanker truck collision causes chemical spill, fire on NH-48 between Jaipur and Delhi | Video of blaze emerges

A tanker truck collision in Rajasthan's Kotputli has caused a chemical spill and fire on national highway 48, between Jaipur and Delhi, PTI reported on 19 January.

It added that traffic on the route has been halted, but there were no details yet on any injuries.

Watch: Fire from chemical spill on NH-48 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan news: Tempo-truck collision near Jodhpur Earlier, on 16 November, five people were killed and another 14 injured in a collision between a tempo and a trailer truck on NH-25 near Khari Beri village in Jodhpur, as per an ANI report.

The injured were rushed to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, where Superintendent Dr Vikas Kumar told the agency that a tempo and truck had collided, resulting in a fire, at around 7 am. “There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals…”

Tamil Nadu: Two buses collide head-on near Karaikudi On 30 November, PTI reported that 11 people, including eight women, two men and one child, were killed on the spot and over 20 injured after two government buses collided head-on some 15 km away from Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

A senior district police official told the agency that injured were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment.

Prior to this, six people, including a child, were killed and over 50 injured after two passenger buses collided in Tenkasi on 24 November, ANI reported. A number of the injured were taken to hospital for serious reasons, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.