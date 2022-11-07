Rajasthan likely to witness light to moderate rain in next two days

Rajasthan is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state over the next two days owing to a western disturbance. There is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region in the next 24 hours.
Rajasthan is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state over the next two days owing to a western disturbance. There is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region in the next 24 hours.
Due to the western disturbance, the sky is likely to remain clouded in most parts of the state. Jaipur Meteorological Centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said on Tuesday that there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the districts of Ajmer, Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.
Due to the western disturbance, the sky is likely to remain clouded in most parts of the state. Jaipur Meteorological Centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said on Tuesday that there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the districts of Ajmer, Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.
As per the official, there is the possibility of light rain only Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and nearby areas are expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday while the rest of the areas are expected to have dry conditions.
As per the official, there is the possibility of light rain only Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and nearby areas are expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday while the rest of the areas are expected to have dry conditions.
He also predicted a 2-4 degree Celsius drop in day and nighttime temperatures from November 10 and 11.
He also predicted a 2-4 degree Celsius drop in day and nighttime temperatures from November 10 and 11.
According to a spokesperson for the meteorological department, the state's majority of locations recorded maximum temperatures between 32.4 and 36.9 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 16.1 and 21.5 degrees Celsius.
According to a spokesperson for the meteorological department, the state's majority of locations recorded maximum temperatures between 32.4 and 36.9 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 16.1 and 21.5 degrees Celsius.
Recently, heavy rains and snowfall had also forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway while the shooting stones caused traffic disruptions along the Srinagar-Jammu road.
Recently, heavy rains and snowfall had also forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway while the shooting stones caused traffic disruptions along the Srinagar-Jammu road.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also blamed the rains and snowfall on a fresh western disturbance that hit the region. The weather department also released an advisory for tourists.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also blamed the rains and snowfall on a fresh western disturbance that hit the region. The weather department also released an advisory for tourists.
“Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes, etc with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather." the advisory read
“Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes, etc with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather." the advisory read
IMD forecasted that the weather could improve from November 11 while signalling there might be a temporary disruption of surface transportation.
IMD forecasted that the weather could improve from November 11 while signalling there might be a temporary disruption of surface transportation.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.