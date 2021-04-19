Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan: 'Lockdown-like' strict restrictions from today. What's allowed, what's not

Rajasthan: 'Lockdown-like' strict restrictions from today. What's allowed, what's not

A deserted view of Bari Chaupar in Jaipur,
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • COVID-19: Rajasthan to observe 'Anushashan Pakhwada' till May 3
  • Covid surge: Strict lockdown imposed in Rajasthan till May 3

Amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for 15 days with effect from today. The 'Anushashan Pakhwada' (public discipline fortnight) came into effect from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.

Here is what is allowed and what's not in Rajasthan from today:

  • All workplaces, businesses and markets, including general activities, will be restricted during the period.
  • Essential services workers will be exempted from the restrictions.
  • Government officials, people going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be allowed for movement.
  • Vegetable and fruit vendors will be allowed to sell till seven in the evening.
  • Electronic and print media personnel will also be exempted upon production of I-cards.
  • Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.
  • Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.
  • All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.
  • The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.
  • Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral.
  • The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16.

Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.

