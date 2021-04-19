{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for 15 days with effect from today. The 'Anushashan Pakhwada' (public discipline fortnight) came into effect from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.

All workplaces, businesses and markets, including general activities, will be restricted during the period.

Essential services workers will be exempted from the restrictions.

Government officials, people going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be allowed for movement.

Vegetable and fruit vendors will be allowed to sell till seven in the evening.

Electronic and print media personnel will also be exempted upon production of I-cards.

Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.

All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral.

The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks. Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16.

Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.

