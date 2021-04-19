Rajasthan: 'Lockdown-like' strict restrictions from today. What's allowed, what's not1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- COVID-19: Rajasthan to observe 'Anushashan Pakhwada' till May 3
- Covid surge: Strict lockdown imposed in Rajasthan till May 3
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for 15 days with effect from today. The 'Anushashan Pakhwada' (public discipline fortnight) came into effect from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.
Amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for 15 days with effect from today. The 'Anushashan Pakhwada' (public discipline fortnight) came into effect from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.
Here is what is allowed and what's not in Rajasthan from today:
Here is what is allowed and what's not in Rajasthan from today:
Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16.
Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.