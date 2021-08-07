Rajasthan: LS Speaker Om Birla inspects flood-hit areas on an inflatable boat

Meanwhile, the fatality count in rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh increased to 24, officials said on Saturday. The authorities said that the flood situation is slowly improving and at present "no life-threatening" scenario exists in the region, where rescue and relief work is currently on. “The death toll in the rain-related incidents in the flood-hit parts of the state has risen to 24. These fatalities were recorded between August 1 and 7," Revenue Secretary Gyaneshwar Patil said