The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to make Covid vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after January 31. It also decided to strictly enforce night curfew as Covid cases are rising due to highly infectious Omicron variant. Till Tuesday, the state had recorded 46 cases of Omicron, out of which 30 were recovered.

As per new guidelines, malls and other commercial establishments are allowed to remain open till 10 pm every day.

The number of active cases crossed 400 in Rajasthan where 97 fresh cases of the infection were reported on Tuesday. The highest number of cases, 75, were reported from Jaipur while the other cases were from Jodhpur (9), Udaipur (3), Alwar, Bhilwara and Bikaner (2 each), Ajmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Kota (1 each).

A total of 9,55,636 persons have tested positive so far. Of them, 8,963 have died and 9,46,235 have recovered. The number of active cases is 438.

