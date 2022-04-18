This state makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From now on,only a cow and a calf will be allowed to keep in a house without the license and the cattle should have a separate designated area in Rajasthan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Rajasthan government has announced that a yearly license and a 100 square yard will now be mandatory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes that fall in the urban areas of the state. The state government further said that a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on the owners if the animals are found straying. The state government will implement the new directive in all areas under municipal corporations and councils.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Rajasthan government has announced that a yearly license and a 100 square yard will now be mandatory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes that fall in the urban areas of the state. The state government further said that a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on the owners if the animals are found straying. The state government will implement the new directive in all areas under municipal corporations and councils.
From now on,only a cow and a calf will be allowed to keep in a house without the license and the cattle should have a separate designated area.
From now on,only a cow and a calf will be allowed to keep in a house without the license and the cattle should have a separate designated area.
How to get the license:
As reported in Hindustan Times,to get a new license under the norms, the applicant need to submit details for the proposed space to keep the cattle along with proper sanitation and a ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. The animals will now be required to be tagged with the name and number of the owner.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to get the license:
As reported in Hindustan Times,to get a new license under the norms, the applicant need to submit details for the proposed space to keep the cattle along with proper sanitation and a ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. The animals will now be required to be tagged with the name and number of the owner.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed if there is any compromise in the sanitation of the place where the cattle are kept and also the cow dung needs to be disposed of outside the municipal area.
Also, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed if there is any compromise in the sanitation of the place where the cattle are kept and also the cow dung needs to be disposed of outside the municipal area.
A ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without a license.
A ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without a license.
Keen on improving the gaushala (cow shelter) economy, government think-tank Niti Aayog is working on a roadmap to enable commercial use of cow dung for multiple purposes, and resolve various issues connected with stray cows which often become liability for farmers, its member Ramesh Chand has said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Keen on improving the gaushala (cow shelter) economy, government think-tank Niti Aayog is working on a roadmap to enable commercial use of cow dung for multiple purposes, and resolve various issues connected with stray cows which often become liability for farmers, its member Ramesh Chand has said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in Gujarat The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) In Urban Areas Bill, which was passed in the recently held Budget session of the Assembly, requires cattle-rearers to obtain a licence to keep such animals in cities and towns, failing which they may face imprisonment.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) In Urban Areas Bill, which was passed in the recently held Budget session of the Assembly, requires cattle-rearers to obtain a licence to keep such animals in cities and towns, failing which they may face imprisonment.
As per the new law, a cattle-rearer will be required to obtain a licence from a competent authority to keep cattle in eight cities and 156 towns of Gujarat, and the cattle will have to be tagged within 15 days of obtaining such licence. The bill further states that if an owner fails to tag the cattle within 15 days, he will be punished with imprisonment, which may extend up to a year or a penalty of ₹10,000 or both. On the seizure of tagged cattle, its owner will be fined ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time, and ₹10,000 and an FIR for the third time, the bill states.
As per the new law, a cattle-rearer will be required to obtain a licence from a competent authority to keep cattle in eight cities and 156 towns of Gujarat, and the cattle will have to be tagged within 15 days of obtaining such licence. The bill further states that if an owner fails to tag the cattle within 15 days, he will be punished with imprisonment, which may extend up to a year or a penalty of ₹10,000 or both. On the seizure of tagged cattle, its owner will be fined ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time, and ₹10,000 and an FIR for the third time, the bill states.