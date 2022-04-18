This state makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas

As per the new law, a cattle-rearer will be required to obtain a licence from a competent authority to keep cattle in eight cities and 156 towns of Gujarat, and the cattle will have to be tagged within 15 days of obtaining such licence. The bill further states that if an owner fails to tag the cattle within 15 days, he will be punished with imprisonment, which may extend up to a year or a penalty of ₹10,000 or both. On the seizure of tagged cattle, its owner will be fined ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time, and ₹10,000 and an FIR for the third time, the bill states.