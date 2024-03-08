Rajasthan man murdered by friends for refusing oral sex
Rajasthan man was murdered by friends after he refused to perform oral sex in Baran district. The incident came to light when his body was recovered by the police
A man was allegedly murdered by his friends for refusing to perform oral sex in Rajasthan's Baran district. His body was left in a dry pond by his two drunk friends, police told PTI. So far, the police have arrested one of the accused, whereas the other accused ingested a poisonous substance to escape arrest. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital under police guard.