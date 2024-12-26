During her husband's retirement party, Deepika, 50, collapsed and died despite being rushed to the hospital. Devendra, who retired early to support her due to heart problems, witnessed the tragic event at his workplace.

As reported by PTI, the husband, Devendra Sandal, was taking early retirement to take care of the woman, who had heart-related issues, people close to the family said. Deepika died at his office at Central Warehouse in the Dakaniya area in Kota on Tuesday afternoon.

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised. This video may be triggering for some individuals. If you feel uncomfortable, please refrain from watching.

A video of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday. In the video clip, a staffer is seen garlanding Devendra as Deepika is standing by his side with a smile.

Devendra stood by Deepika's side as she smiled at him. However, after a short time, Deepika began to feel weak and took a seat in a nearby chair. Moments later, as people began to notice her distress, she collapsed onto the table in front of her.

Within minutes, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival after an examination.

Those close to the couple shared that Deepika had been struggling with heart-related issues for the past few years.

Devendra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dadabari in Kota, had chosen voluntary retirement three years before reaching his official retirement age in order to care for his wife. His voluntary retirement had been approved, and Tuesday marked his last day in office.