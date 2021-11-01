2 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 07:55 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
The guidelines state that the unemployment allowance will be stopped if a beneficiary does not undergo the mandatory internship or stops before the stipulated period of 90 days
Listen to this article
Starting next year, unemployed youths in Rajasthan will have to undergo mandatory four-hour internship every day and follow a dress code to avail an allowance under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021'.
According to revised guidelines for the scheme released by the state government, all unemployed youths, except those with a professional degree or who have completed a diploma course, will have to undergo skill training for a minimum of 90 days.
Every year, applications under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021' will be accepted on the employment portal from April 1 to June 30. Only 2 lakh unemployed people will get the allowance in a year and preference will be given to older applicants.
According to the guidelines, a committee will be formed at the district level under the chairmanship of the collector to allot department and agency for internship to the applicants.
The state has identified 23 departments, including education, tourism, police and industry, where the applicants can be posted for internship.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!