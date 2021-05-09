The CM said all options should be considered to ensure the availability of vaccines in the state
Gehlot said that till a large number of people are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the spread of the infection cannot be controlled
Rajasthan government will consider importing Covid-19 vaccines to ensure that residents of the state are inoculated against the virus at the earliest, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.
Gehlot also stressed the need to accelerate the pace of the vaccination to curb the spread of the virus and reduce the fatality rate. He was speaking at a high-level meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.