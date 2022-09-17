The rift in the ruling Congress in Rajasthan resurfaced with a minister blaming former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters for a ruckus at a public event, accusing him of trying to become the CM by getting shoes hurled at him
Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna on Saturday claimed that he has been facing abuse on social media by Sachin Pilot supporters for last two years. Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna said, “his (Sachin Pilot) supporters have been abusing me on social media for 2yrs... 10-15 days ago his MLA said, at a Gurjar program, that all Gurjars who were not with Sachin Pilot to topple Cong govt are traitors & society should teach them a lesson," according to news agency ANI report.
This development comes days after a report revealed that the rift in the ruling Congress in Rajasthan resurfaced with a minister blaming former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters for a ruckus at a public event, accusing him of trying to become the CM by getting shoes hurled at him.
Notably, the shoe hurling incident took place at a mass meeting held before the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in Pushkar sarovar in Ajmer district. Pilot was not present at the mass meeting. A day after the incident, Chandna earlier this week addressing a public programme Bundi’s Hindoli town, telling his supporters that several developments are taking place in Rajasthan for past one to two days.
Earlier this week on Monday, as soon as Ashok Chandna, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, Sports Minister Chandna and other Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd started hooting, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme.
Chandna took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the incident on Monday evening. "A wonderful sight was seen when Rajendra Rathore, the then cabinet member who ordered the killing of 72 people, was applauded when he came on stage and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail in the agitation," he tweeted in the evening.
A few hours later, he posted another tweet challenging Pilot. Both Chandna and Pilot are from the Gurjar community. "If Sachin Pilot can become chief minister by getting a shoe thrown at me, then he should do it soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," he said.
