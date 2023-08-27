Rajasthan NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, death toll highest in eight years1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
16-year-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide at coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan. This is the 5th such incident in the district this month and the highest in eight years.
Despite extreme steps by hostel owners, Rajasthan authorities to make premises ‘suicide-proof’ by installing spring-loaded fans in rooms, "anti-suicide nets" in balconies , Rajasthan's Kota witnessed yet another death by suicide on Sunday in a 16-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant.