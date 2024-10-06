Rajasthan news: An Agniveer died from injuries after a fire extinguisher explosion during a mock drill in Bharatpur.

Rajasthan news: A 24-year-old Agniveer died after a fire extinguisher exploded during a mock drill in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police officials said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Pal. He was a resident of Bhakhara village in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Pal had joined the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme in 2023.

Deafening explosion, violent blast DSP Anil Jasoria told PTI that the mock drill was held in the Golpura Army Area, of the Sewar police station on October 4, Friday, “when the explosion occurred, injuring Saurabh Pal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the mock drill, Saurabh Pal threw the fire extinguisher cylinder forcefully on the ground, leading to a deafening explosion. As a result, the cylinder burst violently, said ASI Vijay Kumar, reported TOI.

The sharp fragments blew apart, and struck Saurabh Pal in the chest, inflicting critical wounds. Pal was severely injured and was immediately rushed to Jindal Hospital in Bharatpur by army officials and fellow soldiers.

The Agniveer died at 8 pm on Friday, despite intensive medical treatment. His body was transferred to the mortuary of RBM District Hospital at 10pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said Saurabh's father Rakesh Pal was informed about his son's death, and the body was handed over to the family on Saturday, PTI reported.

Agniveer deaths There have been reports of around 20 deaths of Agniveers, just within a year of their induction. According to The New Indian Express, sources within the Armed forces earlier confirmed deaths of 18 Agniveer. In July, another Agniveer in the Indian Air Force died by suicide, the report added.

The IAF Agniveer, Srikant Kumar Chaudhary, allegedly died by suicide while he was on sentry duty at the Agra Air Force Station. Chaudhary was from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, and had joined the Indian Air Force as an Agniveer in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}