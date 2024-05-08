At least six members of a family were killed following a car hit a truck taking a wrong U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, India Today reported on 8 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said that apart from six people being killed, two children were also injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the truck's driver is absconding and he fled from the spot before the police reached there and seized it.

According to details, the accident took place on 5 May near the Banas river bridge in Sawai Madhopur district. It was caught by a CCTV showing the negligence on the truck driver's part.

In the CCTV footage, one can see the car travelling behind the truck. With the truck suddenly took a U-turn, which resulted in the car travelling at high speed hit it.

The police identified the victims as Manish Sharma, Anita Sharma, Satish Sharma, Poonam, Santosh and Kailash. Police also mentioned that the victims were heading from Sikar district to the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore.

Following the accident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Deputy Diya Kumari offered condolences.

"The news of the death of 6 civilians in a horrific road accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district is extremely sad," he tweeted in Hindi.

"The concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the affected people."

Diya Kumari said, "Sad news was received about the death of six people in a horrific road accident in the Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur."

"I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she added.

With agency inputs.

