Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Rajasthan News: 7 youths drown while bathing in river; 2 dead in house collapse

Rajasthan News: 7 youths drown while bathing in river; 2 dead in house collapse

Livemint

  • The incident took place when eight youths of Srinagar village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur had gone to take bath in Banganga river.

Rajasthan News: The youth who survived reached the village and informed about the drowning incident.

In an unfortunate incident, seven youths drowned while bathing in a river in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

The incident took place when eight youths of Srinagar village had gone to take bath in Banganga river.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

One after the other, the youths, including three cousins, slipped into deep water and eventually drowned, reported PTI quoting police.

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Jatav (18), Shantanu Jatav (18), Lakkhi Jatav (20) and Pawan Jatav (22).

Pawan Singh Jatav (20), Saurabh Jatav (18), and Gaurav Jatav (16) were the cousins.

"Seven youths, including three cousins drowned in deep water while one escaped," said Bayana Sadar SHO Balram Yadav, adding, “Villagers reached the spot and took out the bodies and also informed the police."

Police said that after post-mortem, the bodies have been handed over to the relatives.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two people including a child died and another three were injured after a house collapsed in the Nadi Darwaza area of Karauli district.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Khan (35) and Jiya Khan (12).

"Around 7.15 am we received information in the hospital that a house collapse incident has taken place and many people have been feared dead in the debris at the site," said Ramkesh, the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Government Hospital.

"Initially, two bodies were sent to the hospital, of Jiah Khan and her father Zakir Khan. Additionally, three people came in with minor injuries. Two of them were given first aid and the third person was sent after an OPD. More people are feared trapped in the collapse incident," said the official.

Police said that at least five people were buried in the debris after the house collapsed. After the rescue operation, two were found dead and three others injured.

The officials also said that the house had become dilapidated due to continuous rainfall.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.