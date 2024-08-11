In an unfortunate incident, seven youths drowned while bathing in a river in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place when eight youths of Srinagar village had gone to take bath in Banganga river.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply One after the other, the youths, including three cousins, slipped into deep water and eventually drowned, reported PTI quoting police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Jatav (18), Shantanu Jatav (18), Lakkhi Jatav (20) and Pawan Jatav (22).

Pawan Singh Jatav (20), Saurabh Jatav (18), and Gaurav Jatav (16) were the cousins.

"Seven youths, including three cousins drowned in deep water while one escaped," said Bayana Sadar SHO Balram Yadav, adding, “Villagers reached the spot and took out the bodies and also informed the police." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said that after post-mortem, the bodies have been handed over to the relatives.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two people including a child died and another three were injured after a house collapsed in the Nadi Darwaza area of Karauli district.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Khan (35) and Jiya Khan (12). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around 7.15 am we received information in the hospital that a house collapse incident has taken place and many people have been feared dead in the debris at the site," said Ramkesh, the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Government Hospital.

"Initially, two bodies were sent to the hospital, of Jiah Khan and her father Zakir Khan. Additionally, three people came in with minor injuries. Two of them were given first aid and the third person was sent after an OPD. More people are feared trapped in the collapse incident," said the official.

Police said that at least five people were buried in the debris after the house collapsed. After the rescue operation, two were found dead and three others injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}