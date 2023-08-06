Rajasthan News: Ashok Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur Mayor after husband caught taking bribes2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's government suspended Jaipur mayor, who is a Congress leader, after her husband's arrest in a bribery case related to land deeds issuance.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot led government on Saturday night issued a suspension order against the mayor of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Munesh Gurjar. The step comes following her husband's arrest in a bribery case related to the issuance of land deeds.