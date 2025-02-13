Rajasthan News: Blast at firecracker factory in Banswara leaves several injured | Video

Rajasthan News: A major explosion at a firecracker factory in Banswara, Rajasthan, on February 13, 2025, resulted in injuries to over 30 people. The incident occurred at a factory located in the Banswara district, sending shockwaves through the area.

The explosion was powerful, with reports indicating that the sound was heard several kilometers away. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, initiating rescue operations and providing medical assistance to the injured. Many of the injured sustained severe burns and were immediately hospitalized.

The cause of the blast is currently under investigation. Initial reports suggest that it may have been due to safety violations or mishandling of explosive materials at the firecracker factory. Authorities are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the explosion and to assess the full extent of the damage.

This is not the first incident of this nature in the Banswara region. A cement factory in Banswara also experienced a sudden explosion, injuring two workers. These recurring incidents raise concerns about industrial safety standards and the need for stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent future accidents.

The local administration is providing support to the victims and their families. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the firecracker factory explosion.

On February 7, at least four persons, including three women, died in an explosion at an “illegal” firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Another woman suffered injuries in the explosion at the factory located in a congested residential area of Rathtala in Kalyani, officials informed.

On February 5, an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, claiming the life of one person, according to officials.