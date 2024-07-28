Hello User
Rajasthan news: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma gets death threat from Dausa jail, police identify accused

Rajasthan news: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma gets death threat from Dausa jail, police identify accused

ANI

Police said the name of the accused cannot be revealed and 9 mobile phones were recovered from the spot in Shyalawas Jail, Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Dausa: After Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma received death threats reportedly from Shyalawas Jail in Dausa, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lalsot Lokesh Sonwal said that the police have identified the accused and recovered nine mobile phones from the spot.

ASP Lalsot Lokesh Sonwal said, "Today morning at 7.30 a.m. Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma received a phone call from higher officials in Jaipur that a person had issued a threat to a control room from the location of Central Jail Shyalawas. She gave directions to verify the threat. The local CEO and SHO went to the spot. A search was conducted at the spot along with jail authorities."

He further said that the mobile and the SIM were seized, from which the threat was given.

"The mobile and sim was seized and the person was identified who issued the threat. An FIR has been issued and an investigation is going on. We carried out a search operation in which ADM, SDM and DIG were involved. 9 mobile phones were unearthed from the ground. The name of the accused cannot be revealed," he added.

He further revealed that the accused is serving a sentence under 376 and that he is from Darjeeling.

He further said that due to security reasons, the name of the person and other details cannot be revealed.

