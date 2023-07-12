Hello User
Rajasthan news: Criminals throw chilli powder at police, shoot gangster Kuldeep Jaghina dead

Rajasthan news: Criminals throw chilli powder at police, shoot gangster Kuldeep Jaghina dead

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • As per details, the shooting took place when police were taking the gangster from Jaipur jail to Bharatpur court.

Representative image (Getty Images)

The criminals on 12 July shot dead another gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, an accused in the murder case, in Rajasthan's Bharatpur reported India Today.

Apart from this, the criminals threw mirchi powder into the eyes of the police before shooting Kuldeep Jaghina dead.

As per details, the shooting took place when police were taking the gangster from Jaipur jail to Bharatpur court. Kuldeep was involved in a murder case and was imprisoned.

Following the incident, that happened approximately 40 kilometers away from the district headquarters, vehicles of the accused in the Bharatpur shootout have been seized.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said, "Kuldeep was shot dead by some people from the rival gang while he was being taken to the Court. A total of 4 people have been arrested so far. Bharatpur SP and IG reached the spot and started an investigation. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Further investigation is underway."

Sources claim Jaghina was shot dead to avenge the murder of BJP leader Kripal Jaghina. Earlier, on 4 September, 2022, BJP leader was shot dead and an FIR was also filed the next day in connection with the murder.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST
