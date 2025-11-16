Rajasthan news: Five dead, 14 injured in tempo-truck collision near Jodhpur, victims being treated at local hospital

Five people have been killed and another 14 injured in a collision between a tempo and a trailer truck near Khari Beri village in Jodhpur on November 16, ANI reported citing officials.

The collision occurred on National Highway 25 in the city, and the injured were rushed to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur for treatment, it added.

What did hospital official say? Speaking to ANI, Dr Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of MDM Hospital said that of the five deceased, three were brought dead to the hospital, while another 14 are undergoing treatment.

Giving details of their medical status, he added, “Among the injured, one person has sustained a serious abdominal injury, another has a chest injury, one has a head injury, and the remaining victims are stated to be stable.”

What happened? Speaking to the reporters, Vikas Kumar also gave details of the accident. According to him, the hospital learned that a tempo and truck had collided, resulting in a fire, at around 7 am.

He further said that they received calls from local authorities and officials shortly after the incident. “We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's office, the Collector's office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early... Since then, no additional casualties have occurred,” he added.

“There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals…”

Further information on the incident is still awaited, as per the ANI report.