Rajasthan news: Husband accused of intoxicating wife, getting her raped by family members for 20 years
Rajasthan news: Husband accused of intoxicating wife, getting her raped by family members for 20 years

Police filed an FIR after a married woman from a village in the Sandwa police station area of Churu district alleged that her husband had been continuously feeding her intoxicants for the last 15-20 years and forcing her to have physical relations with other people.

A shocking incident was reported from Churu district of Rajasthan where a married woman has accused her husband of allegedly getting her raped by her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

The police have registered a case against the accused husband and are probing the matter. The incident came to light on Saturday, May 4.

The woman alleged that her husband used to mix intoxicants in her tea and make her drink it, and then get her raped, said a report by NDTV Rajasthan. She also claimed that her husband threatened to slit her throat with a sharp weapon when she protested. 

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged in the case, and eight people, including the woman’s father-in-law and brother-in-law, have been named in it for alleged rape.

The police have acted on the woman’s complaint and have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

The married woman is from a village in the Sandwa police station area of Churu district. She alleged that her husband has been continuously feeding her intoxicants for the last 15-20 years and forcing her to have physical relations with other people, according to the police.

She further alleged that whenever she refused, her husband used to beat her brutally. 

In the FIR, the woman also stated that the accused had threatened to kill her brother as her three children are living with him. 

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) annual report, crimes against women surged in India in 2022, with a total of 445,256 cases registered in the year alone, equivalent to nearly 51 FIRs every hour.

The rate of crimes against women per lakh population stood at 66.4 while the charge-sheeting in such cases was at 75.8, according to the NCRB data.

The majority of crimes against women under the Indian Penal Code were of cruelty by husband or his relatives (31.4 per cent) followed by kidnapping and abduction of women (19.2 per cent), assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (18.7 per cent), and rape (7.1 per cent), the NCRB said.

Published: 07 May 2024, 04:08 PM IST
