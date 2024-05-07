Rajasthan news: Husband accused of intoxicating wife, getting her raped by family members for 20 years
Police filed an FIR after a married woman from a village in the Sandwa police station area of Churu district alleged that her husband had been continuously feeding her intoxicants for the last 15-20 years and forcing her to have physical relations with other people.
A shocking incident was reported from Churu district of Rajasthan where a married woman has accused her husband of allegedly getting her raped by her father-in-law and brother-in-law.
