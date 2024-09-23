Rajasthan news: Major bureaucratic reshuffle as state govt transfers 58 IAS, 20 IPS officers

Rajasthan news: The state witnessed a major bureaucratic shuffle after Rajasthan's personnel department transferred 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 20 Indian Administrative Service officers. In addition, four other IPS officers and eight IAS officers were given additional charge.

The Rajasthan government's personnel department issued the transfer lists late on Sunday, September 23, 2024, reported ANI. Several Additional Director Generals (ADG) were shifted to various other departments.

IAS officers shuffled Govind Gupta, the Additional Director General (ADG) for planning, modernisation, and welfare, has been shifted to the jails department. Meanwhile, Anil Paliwal, who was in charge of railways, was shifted to technical services (telecommunications and technical) and traffic as director general.

Ashok Rathore, the ADG for Vigilance, was shifted to training. At the same time, Malini Agrawal, the ex-ADG for Training, Malini Agrawal, is now the Director General for Civil Rights and Human Trafficking. In addition, eight ADGs and eight inspector general rank officials were also changed.

IPS officers shuffled New IPS officers were appointed in the districts of Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Ajmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Beawar, Kota Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Bundi, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Behror, Hanumangarh and Balotra.

Meanwhile, the charge of the Kekri, Shahpura, and Sanchor districts was given to the SPs of other districts.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Jaipur (East) was also changed. Bikaner's SP Tejaswani Gautam has been appointed Jaipur (East) DCP in place of Kavendra Singh Sagar.

New secretaries appointed From the reshuffled IAS officers, Bhawani Singh Detha, who is a member of the Revenue Board Ajmer, was appointed as the principal secretary for Ayurveda. At the same time, Ambrish Kumar, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as the secretary of the medical education department.

Urmila Rajoria, the Kota divisional commissioner (DC), was transferred to the administrative reforms department as secretary. Pali's DC, Pratibha Singh, will now take charge as Jodhpur DC.

The district collectors of Deeg, Rajsamand, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Sawai Madhopur and Beawar districts were also changed.