The National Disaster Response Force on Wednesday rescued a three-year-old girl who fell into a 150-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan’s Kotputli 10 days ago, reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the rescue, Chetna was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, the girl was declared dead by doctors at the hospital

On 23 December, Chetna fell into a borewell while playing on her father’s agricultural farm in Badiyali Dhani, which is under the Sarund police station in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About rescue mission: With two days of failed attempts, a piling machine was brought in on Wednesday morning. The NDRF officials dug a parallel pit to aid in the rescue operation.

The authorities worked day in and day out for over 160 hours to rescue the child and called it as one of the toughest operations.

Apart from digging a parallel tunnel in a rock-solid strata, the administration also faced rains which created an additional challenge. NDRF team in-charge Yogesh Kumar Meena had said that the rock was hard and cutting it was the challenge for the rescuers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kin allege delay: Meanwhile, the family of toddler allegedly accused the administration for a delay in carrying out the operation. “It’s been days my daughter is stuck in the well. She is suffering from hunger and thirst," News18 quoted the mother as saying.

On the other side, former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha blamed the family for keeping the borewell open – that led to the incident. “Everyone is engaged in rescuing the girl but the administration delayed it. If the operation was carried out at war footing after the incident happened then the result would have been better.