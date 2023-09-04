Rajasthan News: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Sikar

A student who was preparing for the national medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar, according to media reports. This adds to the large number of suicide cases Rajasthan has been witnessing among students.

According to a report by NDTV, Kaushal Kumar, from Raisana village, was taking classes at Allen coaching institute in Karauli district - a well-known institute for competitive exams with branches across the country.

On 27 August, Rajasthan's Kota witnessed yet another death by suicide on Sunday in a 16-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant.

Further on 28 August, two teenagers preparing for NEET exam died by suicide in Kota. The grim tally of students suicide in Kota reached 23 for the year. The twin suicides which saw two teenagers die, happened within six hours of each other.

Rajasthan's mounting death toll among students seem to be the highest in eight years. This comes despite authorities taking measures like installing spring-loaded fans in rooms, "anti-suicide nets" in balconies.

Rajasthan government has also asked coaching centres to halt tests and exams.

Over 20 students who were preparing for competitive exams died by suicide so far in 2023 in Kota, according to a PTI report, as compared to last year's 15.

A girl, preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh also died by suicide on 27 August.

Recently, amid the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide.

Earlier, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides, Gehlot said, “According to NCRB, around 13,000 students died by suicide in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of suicides with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,308), Tamil Nadu (1,246), Karnataka (855) and Odisha (834). The problem can be solved with a collective effort."

The rising cases of death by suicide among students has put the Rajasthan government on a war footing to avert these incidents.

Not just Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu also saw a sudden increase in NEET aspirants dying by suicide in the state prompting the Chief Minister MK Stalin government to table a anti-NEET bill, which now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's approval.