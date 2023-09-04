Rajasthan News: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Sikar

Rajasthan News: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Sikar1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Rajasthan's mounting death toll among students seem to be the highest in eight years. This comes despite authorities taking measures like installing spring-loaded fans in rooms, 'anti-suicide nets' in balconies.
A student who was preparing for the national medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar, according to media reports. This adds to the large number of suicide cases Rajasthan has been witnessing among students.