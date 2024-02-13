Rajasthan news: ‘Pure Badmash’ advertises online sale of pistols, guarantees home delivery
The Rajasthan Police have filed a case against unknown individuals for advertising and selling 'country-made' pistols on social media platforms. The sellers even offered home delivery services. The cyber cell police are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
