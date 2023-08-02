Rajasthan news: Section 144 imposed in Alwar, Bharatpur districts after youths ransack highway shops1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Section 144 imposed in Alwar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan after communal clashes in neighboring Haryana
The district administration of Rajasthan’s Alwar and Bharatpur has decided to impose Section 144 in which the gathering of four or more people are not allowed after reports of violence were reported immediately after the recent communal clashes erupted in neighbouring Haryana’s Nuh district.
