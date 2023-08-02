The district administration of Rajasthan’s Alwar and Bharatpur has decided to impose Section 144 in which the gathering of four or more people are not allowed after reports of violence were reported immediately after the recent communal clashes erupted in neighbouring Haryana’s Nuh district.

The Alwar district authorities has announced the imposition of Section 144 at ten areas of the district till August 10 and the Bharatpur district officials also imposed restroctions at two of its tehsils untill further orders and also internet services were suspended.

On Tuesday a group of youths allegedly ransacked a few roadside shops on a highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district, with police suspecting that it could be linked to the communal tension in neighbouring Nuh in Haryana,news agency PTI reported.

Security has been tightened in the area. The Rajasthan Police said no one was injured in the incident, while some suspects have been detained. Mobile internet services were suspended in four tehsils of Bharatpur district which share border with Nuh district as a precautionary measure.

"According to the primary information, the youths shouting religious slogans ransacked two or three shops, including a chicken center, in Bhiwadi. No one was injured in the incident," a police official said to PTI.

He said the shops belonged to the minority community.

"The incident might be inspired by the violence in Nuh district of Haryana," the officer said, adding that efforts to identify the accused are being made.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar termed the violence in Nuh "tragic" and urged people to maintain peace and harmony. Allowing tension to escalate can have a detrimental effect on the spirit of brotherhood, he said.

He said that apart from Haryana police personnel, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed in the state. Three of them have been stationed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad and 14 in Nuh, Khattar said.

*With agency inputs