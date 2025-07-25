Rajasthan school roof collapse leaves 4 children dead, 17 hurt; search continues for trapped students

At least three to four students were killed on Friday in Rajasthan's Jhalawar after the roof of their school collapsed, police said on the day.

Several students got injured, while many others are feared trapped under the rubbles, they said.

The incident took place in Peeplodi Government School of Manoharthana block in the district when the children were attending classes.

Out of the 17 injured children, the condition of four is critical Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI. Meanwhile, 10 students have been taken to the hospital.

“Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Kumar said.

Police said that the students were taken out of the rubbles with assistance from teachers and villagers.

Jhalawar Collector and SP left for the spot as soon as they received the news.

A video from the location shows villagers and other rescuers removing debris to take out the children from under the rubbles as a chaotic scene unfolds.

Ashok Gehlot reacts Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to the incident following reports.

“In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said in a post on X.