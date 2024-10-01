Rajasthan news: Teacher booked for harassing girl students; obscene videos found on phone

Rajasthan news: A government teacher has been arrested in Tonk, a district in the state's western part, for allegedly molesting and showing obscene videos to a class five girl student, police said on Monday. A case has also been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POSCO).

The teacher, Laiq Ahmed Qureshi, who used to work in the Gopalpura village of the district was produced in court on Monday, September 30. He has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days, police officials informed, per a PTI report.

In addition, the state education department has also suspended Laiq Ahmad Qureshi, per the report.

Obscene videos on mobile phone The incident occurred on September 10 when Qureshi allegedly molested the girls and showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone, said Hariram Verma, in-charge of the Niwai police station.

Verma added that around a fortnight later, on September 27, the families of the two girls lodged a case against Qureshi.

They girls' families accused Qureshi of molestation and showing obscene videos to the girls, Verma informed, according to the PTI report.

Qureshi under POSCO act The Niwai police station in-charge further mentioned that a case was registered against Qureshi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, after which he was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Another update about the case mentioned that hundreds of adult videos had been found on Qureshi's mobile phone.

The POCSO Act was enacted in 2012 and protects minors, that is individuals under the age of 18, against sexual offences. The act is also gender neutral , and recognises that boys can be victims of sexual violence as well.



Last month, a class 10 student in Uttarakhand filed a sexual harassment case against one of her teachers. The 16-year-old girl had claimed that the teacher molested her and sent her inappropriate pictures on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

