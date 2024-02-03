Rajasthan news today: Suicide pact takes tragic twist as woman steps back letting man crush
A 34-year-old man decided to die by suicide with his lover in Rajasthan as they could not get married due to several circumstances. The man who was a father of two kids, lost his life by jumping in front of a train, however, his partner backed out at the last moment, India Today reported.