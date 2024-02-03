 Rajasthan news today: Suicide pact takes tragic twist as woman steps back letting man crush | Mint
Rajasthan news today: Suicide pact takes tragic twist as woman steps back letting man crush

A 34-year-old man in Rajasthan died by suicide after his lover backed out at the last moment. The man, a father of two, jumped in front of a train while his partner stepped back in fear.

Man commits suicide with lover in Rajasthan due to unresolved marriage issues.Premium
Man commits suicide with lover in Rajasthan due to unresolved marriage issues.

A 34-year-old man decided to die by suicide with his lover in Rajasthan as they could not get married due to several circumstances. The man who was a father of two kids, lost his life by jumping in front of a train, however, his partner backed out at the last moment, India Today reported. 

The incident took place in Pachpadra police station area of Balotra district in Rajasthan on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Raju Bhat, who is survived by his wife and two children, and worked as a laborer. 

Raju's family accused his lover, Raveena (20), and her family of his death. They have been in a relationship for the past year. However, they could not get married. On Thursday, they both argued over the situation and decided to commit suicide

The duo went to a railway station near Khed village in Rajasthan to end their lives. However, Raveena ditched her lover and stepped back in fear after witnessing the speed of the train coming on the track. Raju jumped in front of it and died, as per India Today reports. 

Later, the railway station staff brought Raju's body to Balotra station. Police also reached the spot after getting the information about the incident and sent Raju's body to the hospital mortuary.

Raju's family demanded the arrest of wrongdoers and refused to collect his body from the mortuary. “Raju had also received death threats earlier," Veeramaram, the deceased's brother alleged as quoted by India Today. 

He further alleged that Raveena's family murdered Raju and they later left his body on the railway tracks to give it a picture of suicide. 

The family members also revealed that Raju got married about 15 years ago. He has two sons, one is eight years old, and the other is five years old. 

Published: 03 Feb 2024, 09:20 AM IST
