Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Night curfew time extended as COVID-19 cases surge. Know details

Rajasthan: Night curfew time extended as COVID-19 cases surge. Know details

A health worker collects a swab sample of passenger to test for COVID- 19
2 min read . 05:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The markets in urban areas across the state will close by 9 pm instead of 10 pm, according to an official release
  • The decisions were taken in a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The night curfew timings have been extended by one more hour in 8 districts in Rajasthan, which are worst affected by Covid-19, a PTI report stated. As per the official release issued on Wednesday, the markets in urban areas across the state will close by 9 pm instead of 10 pm.

The night curfew timings have been extended by one more hour in 8 districts in Rajasthan, which are worst affected by Covid-19, a PTI report stated. As per the official release issued on Wednesday, the markets in urban areas across the state will close by 9 pm instead of 10 pm.

Currently, a night curfew was imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) last week. Currently, the curfew hours in these districts are between 11 pm and 5 pm. From now, it will start from 10 pm.

Currently, a night curfew was imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) last week. Currently, the curfew hours in these districts are between 11 pm and 5 pm. From now, it will start from 10 pm.

The release also said: Apart from these eight cities, the night curfew will be imposed in Chittorgarh and Abu Road (Sirohi).

However, IT companies, restaurants, chemist shops, offices related to emergency services, wedding ceremonies, transportation, travellers will be exempted from the night curfew, it added.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a COVID-19 review meeting earlier in the day.

Decision on educational institutions

During the meeting, the chief minister said that district collectors may take decisions about closing educational institutions in districts, where the cases are rising, after consultation with the government.

Some schools, colleges and higher educational institutions in the state had started partially re-opening classes from January.

Intense checking till April 14

Gehlot also asked officials to ensure compliance of the decisions.

Teams of district administration, police and local bodies will conduct checking regularly at markets. An intense checking will continue till April 14.

In the meeting, the CM directed the officials to make district-level action plans to contain the spread of the infection in the state.He also instructed them for strict adherence to 'No Mask, No Entry'.

"Saving people's lives is our top priority. In view of the increasing infection, we will not compromise at any cost and necessary decisions will be taken," he tweeted after the meeting.

Gehlot informed that instructions were issued to the officials to formulate action plans in districts and regularly monitor the situation as well as regularly review mortality and growth rates.

