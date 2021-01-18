In view of a decline in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw the night curfew in the state, which was imposed as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Ashok Gehlot government also decided to give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in the state.

The decision to end the night curfew in the state was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

"At the Covid-19 review meeting at residence, the decision to end night curfew in the state and give some relaxation in a phased manner was taken but it will be important to adopt health protocols otherwise infection can grow once again. Such a situation should not arise that restrictions have to be adopted again.", Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, said in a tweet.

The state government had, on 21 November, decided to impose a night curfew in eight districts from 8 pm to 6 am following a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

The night curfew was initially imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara district headquarters, and a few days later it was extended to five more districts headquarters of Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar.

In November, the daily number of cases had crossed the 3,000-mark in Rajasthan, but it has come down significantly now.

As many as 261 persons tested positive on Sunday and the number of active cases was 5,050.

