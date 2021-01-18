OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan: No night curfew in state, declares CM Ashok Gehlot after decline in Covid cases
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a meeting with the representatives of private hospital, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI20-11-2020_000227B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a meeting with the representatives of private hospital, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI20-11-2020_000227B) (PTI)

Rajasthan: No night curfew in state, declares CM Ashok Gehlot after decline in Covid cases

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 04:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Ashok Gehlot government also decided to give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in the state
  • The decision to end the night curfew in the state was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence

In view of a decline in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw the night curfew in the state, which was imposed as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Ashok Gehlot government also decided to give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After eight years, the RBI under the current Governor Shaktikanta Das has been building up the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, which as of January 15 stood at $586.1 billion, a lifetime high

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

The decision to end the night curfew in the state was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

"At the Covid-19 review meeting at residence, the decision to end night curfew in the state and give some relaxation in a phased manner was taken but it will be important to adopt health protocols otherwise infection can grow once again. Such a situation should not arise that restrictions have to be adopted again.", Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, said in a tweet.

The state government had, on 21 November, decided to impose a night curfew in eight districts from 8 pm to 6 am following a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

The night curfew was initially imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara district headquarters, and a few days later it was extended to five more districts headquarters of Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar.

In November, the daily number of cases had crossed the 3,000-mark in Rajasthan, but it has come down significantly now.

As many as 261 persons tested positive on Sunday and the number of active cases was 5,050.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout