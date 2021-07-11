The owners who have declared their seating capacity information online will be allowed to function with 50% capacity from 9 am to 8 pm. However, only those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can visit these establishments.
Further, skill training centres will also be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition for vaccination. Outdoor games have been allowed till 8 pm but indoor games are restricted to those who are vaccinated.
Hotels and restaurants where at least 60% of the staff has taken the Covid-19 vaccine till 8 pm. An additional hour has been provided to such establishments with an aim to boost the inoculation drive.
Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate.
Auditoriums and exhibitions are allowed but will have to operate with 50% strength between 6 am and 8 pm.
City buses plying in the state will be allowed to run with 100% seating capacity. But passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.