As the Covid-19 situation stabilises, the Rajasthan government has decided to end the weekend curfew from Sunday, according to guidelines issued by the state home department.

In addition to this, the government has also taken the decision to reopen cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with certain restrictions.

The owners who have declared their seating capacity information online will be allowed to function with 50% capacity from 9 am to 8 pm. However, only those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can visit these establishments.

Further, skill training centres will also be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition for vaccination. Outdoor games have been allowed till 8 pm but indoor games are restricted to those who are vaccinated.

Hotels and restaurants where at least 60% of the staff has taken the Covid-19 vaccine till 8 pm. An additional hour has been provided to such establishments with an aim to boost the inoculation drive.

Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate.

Auditoriums and exhibitions are allowed but will have to operate with 50% strength between 6 am and 8 pm.

City buses plying in the state will be allowed to run with 100% seating capacity. But passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.

Those who are coming from outside the state and have received the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report or home/institutional quarantine.

Covid situation in state

The relaxations came in view of Rajasthan reporting two Covid-19 deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 8,945 and 9,53,074, respectively.

The maximum number of new cases were reported from Jaipur at 14, an official report said, adding one each was reported from Bundi and Udaipur.

A total of 9,43,379 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases at present is 750.

