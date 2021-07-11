Rajasthan: No weekend curfew from today, cinema halls to open. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The owners who have declared their seating capacity information online will be allowed to function with 50% capacity from 9 am to 8 pm. However, only those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can visit these establishments.
Further, skill training centres will also be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition for vaccination. Outdoor games have been allowed till 8 pm but indoor games are restricted to those who are vaccinated.
Hotels and restaurants where at least 60% of the staff has taken the Covid-19 vaccine till 8 pm. An additional hour has been provided to such establishments with an aim to boost the inoculation drive.
Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate.
Auditoriums and exhibitions are allowed but will have to operate with 50% strength between 6 am and 8 pm.
City buses plying in the state will be allowed to run with 100% seating capacity. But passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.