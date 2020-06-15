Rajasthan offers corona testing facility to Delhi, 5 other states

JAIPUR : In view of the growing number of cases in the surrounding states, Rajasthan has offered its COVID-19 testing facility to its six neighbours. Ashok Gehlot on Sunday night announced that the six neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat will be able to conduct 5,000 tests daily in Rajasthan if needed during this critical time of the epidemic.

The Chief Minister also announced that by the end of July, all the district hospitals in the state will have an oxygen supply through the pipeline instead of cylinders. In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday to review the corona crisis, Gehlot said that our testing capacity was zero when a COVID-19 case was initially reported in the state, however, it has now increased to more than 15,000 tests being conducted daily.

Our recovery rate from corona has been better than the national average due to the higher number of tests conducted along with continuous monitoring and screening of people with high risk, he said.

Rajasthan stands second in terms of recovery and testing facility in the country.

While its recovery rate is 75 per cent, it has tested a total of 5,98,920 till Sunday night, confirmed Additional Chief Health secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via