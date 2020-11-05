Rajasthan opts for borrowing scheme to meet GST revenue gap

NEW DELHI : Congress-ruled Rajasthan government has opted for meeting its Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue gap by signing up for the borrowing scheme facilitated by the Central government, joining 21 other states and three union territories, said a finance ministry statement.

Rajasthan government told the Centre of its acceptance of the scheme that allows the Narendra Modi administration to borrow and pass on the funds to the state to make good the revenue gap arising from its 2017 adoption of GST, a national tax reform.

Rajasthan has also been permission to borrow upto 0.5 percentage point of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) without any reform conditions as an incentive for accepting the scheme. Accordingly, the state is able to borrow an additional Rs.5,462 crore this fiscal from the market. This incentive has encouraged many states to opt for the scheme. The payment of interest and principal will be from the GST cess collected.

The Centre has already borrowed and transferred ₹12,000 crore and passed on to the states that are part of the scheme. The next instalment of funds is likely to be released next Monday, said the ministry.

However, states like Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab, are still to accept this scheme and insist that the Centre borrow and fund the entire shortfall in state revenue receipts including the revenue lost due to the pandemic and the national lockdown.

A second option is offered to states that allow them to raise debt to meet their entire shortfall in GST receipts but it entails states bearing the interest cost, though principal will be paid back from GST cess collections.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already written to chief ministers of the states that are yet to opt for either of the two borrowing choices discussed at the GST Council, urging them to opt for the one they prefer.

Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry are the territories that have also opted for the scheme that the states have joined.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via